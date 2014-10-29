Watch Daniel Radcliffe Nail the Tongue-Twisting Rap Song Alphabet Aerobics

Now, here's a power we never knew Harry Potter possessed before: rapping skills!

Actor Daniel Radcliffe visited the Tonight Show on Tuesday where he told host Jimmy Fallon that he's a fan of the musical genre and that he loves "learning complicated, lyrically intricate, and fast songs." He wasn't kidding. The Harry Potter star put his money where his mouth is and expertly performed the Blackalicious song "Alphabet Aerobics."

With The Roots there to back him up, Radcliffe wowed the audience (he got a standing ovation, and deservedly so), Fallon, the Internet, and just about everyone else. Is there anything this guy can't do? Watch and be awed by Radcliffe's wildly impressive performance of the tongue-twisting "Alphabet Aerobics" by clicking the play button above!

