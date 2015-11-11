Watch Daniel Radcliffe and Jimmy Fallon Have a Water War

Daniel Radcliffe does not hesitate. We learned this last night when he played a game of Water War on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It's the simple card game of War but when you draw the lower card and lose the round your opponent gets to throw a cup of cold water on you. "People can play this at home, it's a very fun game for the family to gather around Thanksgiving," said Fallon.

Radcliffe, who sported a shaved head, launched right into a major winning streak. And each time, instead of pausing for a bit, he immediately splashed Fallon with a glass of water. And we thought British people were so polite!

After getting drenched over and over, things finally began to turn around for Fallon. He got his revenge on the Harry Potter star by poured water onto Radcliffe's pants rather than his head. "I'm going to a premiere after this and I don't think I brought more underwear," Radcliffe said while laughing.

Fallon ended up winning the game and getting to use the Super Squirter on Radcliffe, who seemed to enjoy it quite a bit.

Watch the rest of Radcliffe and Fallon's Water War in the image above.