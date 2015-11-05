Watch Daniel Craig Attempt to Rent a Car as James Bond

James Bond may be one of the coolest spies the world has ever seen, but someone needs to address the reality that the guy is not a reliable driver. Enter Stephen Colbert. When Daniel Craig, who plays Bond in the upcoming movie Spectre, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Colbert pointed out that whenever his character gets a car, he crashes it.

"You always get these amazing beautiful cars with the gadgets and then you wreck them immediately!" said Colbert.

"Well, he does drink a lot of martinis," Craig pointed out. But Colbert retorted that how would he keep having access to these cars with his accident history? Luckily Craig said they actually address this issue in the new film and he brought a clip of this special scene.

Cut to a rental company in Rome with Colbert working behind the counter and Craig as Bond running in and demanding a car. Except this rental agent doesn't care that he is waiting on "Bond. James Bond" who is being chased by assassins. "We all have things to do," says Colbert's rental agent before sipping on his ice water.

Watch the whole hilarious sketch of James Bond attempting to rent a car in the above video.