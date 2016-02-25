Watch Dancing Pro Jenna Dewan Tatum Get Choreographed by Adorable Toddlers

Jenna Dewan Tatum has worked as a professional dancer with such esteemed artists as Janet Jackson, Pink, Christina Aguilera, and, of course, her husband Channing Tatum. Just recently, she even held her own while dancing side by side with Paula Abdul on Lip Sync Battle. But she may have met her toughest match yet when she participated in a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday. Along with Corden, who stated that "dance is my life," she had to follow the choreography of three toddlers. Can you imagine? Luckily, they both had on some fabulous dance outfits to help the process.

They had Dewan Tatum and Corden twirling, kicking their legs in the air, zig zagging, hopping on one foot, looking over their shoulders and looking back, jumping suddenly, and performing the classic hugging-the-wall move. Those choreographers had the two adults running in circles! Actually, they literally were running in circles as that was one of the toddler's favorite moves.

Dewan Tatum really made it look like a dance. Corden sometimes had trouble keeping up. Good thing they had a nice cool down (that was really a nap) at the end.

Watch Dewan Tatum and Corden dance with toddlers in the video above.