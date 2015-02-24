Watch as Dame Helen Mirren Gets David Letterman on Her Level

You simply cannot upstage a dame. David Letterman learned that valuable lesson during Monday night's episode of The Late Show when Dame Helen Mirren stopped by. During her appearance, the Oscar-winning actress pointed out to the host that he was upstaging her, asking, much to the delight of the audience, "Have you ever been on stage?"

Letterman quickly took his cue and got up from behind his desk to go sit next to Mirren, who looked absolutely stunning in a chic black dress. "That's better," Mirren told Letterman as he took his new spot in the guest chair. The moment is positively charming, especially when the Woman in Gold star admires the talk show host's socks. We'd say that we'd like to see all of Letterman's interviews like this from here on out, but truly, only Dame Helen Mirren could pull this off.

Watch Dame Helen Mirren teach David Letterman a lesson in upstaging by clicking on the video above.

