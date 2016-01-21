Watch Dakota Johnson Get Upset with Darth Vader in the Acting Game

Meredith Lepore
Jan 21, 2016 @ 8:30 am

Usually Jimmy Fallon is the king of creating fun new activities but on The Tonight Show Thursday, Dakota Johnson was the game master.

Wearing a pink Gucci dress featuring a deep-V neckline, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress introduced a new game in which one player is given a scenario and a telephone and then has to act out a fake call. "It's called the acting game and I played it once with my family and some friends," Johnson said.

In the first round Johnson pretended to be a woman dating Darth Vader and had to listen to him tell her he was leaving her for another woman. Channeling some real emotion Johnson dropped the F-bomb and Fallon called quits on that round. "Hang up the phone, hang up the phone," he said. "It's an adult game."

Fallon did a little better pretending to be a French chef, and Johnson managed to get through her next turn without cursing though she had to pretend she was a clown getting rejected from clown school.

Witness the duo's great improvisational skills by clicking on the video at top.

