Watch Cuba Gooding Jr. and James Corden Show Off Their Moves in a Break Dance Battle

We knew Cuba Gooding Jr. was a wonderful actor. After all, he did win an Oscar for Jerry Maguire and is receiving rave reviews for the FX mini-series The People v. O.J. Simpson. But now we know he is also a great dancer. On The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday after actor Jon Bernthal showed off some of his old school dancing moves, Corden complained that he wasn't in the dance crew with Bernthal, Gooding Jr., and fellow guest Don Cheadle.

"How am I not in this crew?" asked Corden. "You didn't talk about your dancing background!" said Gooding Jr. as the other guests cheered him on. Corden then pulled him up in front of the couch for a dance battle, where Gooding Jr. showed off some pretty sweet moves, but the host surprised everyone when he did the worm. Gooding Jr. even bowed down to him after that. When they sat back down Corden asked, "Do I make the crew?" "You know, don't talk to me," said the defeated star. Watch Corden and Gooding Jr. have a dance battle in the video above.

RELATED: Selma Blair on Playing the "Endearing" Kris Jenner and Attending the Kardashian Christmas Party

Corden also asked Gooding Jr. about playing O.J. Simpson. "I try to play him with a blank slate frame of mind," the actor said. "It's dangerous when you either delegitimize or demonize a character you're portraying. I had an agreement with [executive producer] Ryan Murphy where could do some takes innocent, some takes guilty, so that way when Ryan got into the editing room, he has a plethora of emotions to play with."

RELATED: See Selma Blair's Portrayal of a Young Kris Jenner

The finale of The People v. O.J. Simpson airs April 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.