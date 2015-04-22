Watch Courteney Cox Try to Mimic Fiancé Johnny McDaid's Irish Accent

It wasn't exactly a language barrier, but when Courteney Cox brought her Irish fiancé Johnny McDaid of the band Snow Patrol home to meet her family in sweet home Alabama, there were still some communication issues.

"He's got this beautiful accent," Cox said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. "We were celebrating our engagement a year ago, and in Northern Ireland you say the word 'now' not like 'now,' but N-A-U-W." (Her demonstration sounded something like "naw-eee-you.")

"It's hard to do and I can not get it," said the actress (who also hosted a Twitter chat with InStyle yesterday). "So I was sitting at this table and I was trying to get my family—these Southerners—to try and say, 'how now brown cow.'"

Luckily, Cox captured her family's attempts at an Northern Irish accent on tape. Watch them in the video above, and be sure to admire McDaid's loving patience with their gentle teasing.

