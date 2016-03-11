Watch Connie Britton's Pitch to Shark Tank's Mark Cuban Turn into a Brawl

With so many actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba helming successful businesses, it's no surprise to hear about Connie Britton's entrepreneurial instincts. On The Late Late Show Thursday, Britton explained to James Corden and fellow guest Shark Tank's Mark Cuban that she developed them at an early age.

"When I was 12, I was really, really good at decorating cakes. And I could do one heck of a good clown on a cake," she said. "And I ended up selling some cakes that I decorated and there was a really strong period of time between the ages of 12 and 14 when I was very into my entrepreneurial skills."

"You could call them Great Britton Cakes," said Corden.

"Oh my gosh!" Britton exclaimed at the idea, while Cuban responded, "Wow."

Corden then jumped up and said, "Back off!" to Cuban when he started to pull out his wallet, since the billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner could take over what could be a million-dollar idea. Britton said, "What do you think? What do you think?" to Cuban, and then started to wrestle with the talk show host over the wallet.

After a small brawl, they each took a $100 bill. "One for each of us," Britton said before sticking the money in her bra. "I'm happy to go get it," said Cuban.

Watch Britton and Corden hilariously duke it out for Cuban's approval in the video above.