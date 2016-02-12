Watch This College Gymnast’s Incredible Routine Filled with Hip Hop Dance Moves

UCLA gymnast Sophina DeJesus dazzled the crowd with her nearly-flawless floor routine over the weekend. Sure, her layouts and back handsprings were excellent, but it was her hip hop dance moves that really stole the show.

Things start off a little awkward when the announcer calls her by the name of one of her teammates, but soon, everyone forgets all about that. Between her tumbling passes, she whips, she nae naes, she dabs. She radiates confidence. She belongs in a Beyoncé video.

In the meantime, someone set DeJesus’s routine to Kanye West’s “Facts.” It works quite well:

“I love dancing,” DeJesus told the New York Times. “I wanted to end my senior year with a bang.”

