Watch Claire Danes React to Crazed Homeland Fanatic Stephen Colbert

Homeland star Claire Danes had to deal with a slightly crazed fan by the name of Stephen Colbert last night.

When the Emmy winner appeared on The Late Show Thursday, the host took the opportunity to delve into details about her hit Showtime drama, including the meaning the opening credits and why they use intense "crazy jazz" in the theme song. WHile Danes didn't have the answers, she did reveal that real pictures of her as a child are used in the opening montage.

Colbert then took things to the next level by pulling out a crowded Homeland-style poster board overloaded with photos, maps, and connected strings, which made Danes laugh hysterically. The collage included pictures of Danes, Secretary of State John Kerry, and Colbert, among others. "This is you, and this is me back on my old show when I had you on before," Colbert explained as he pointed to the various images. "And I'm dressed like somebody who doesn't trust [Kerry]."

The host continued his paranoid theory rant and he pointed out a bearded photo of himself next to Danes's co-star Mandy Patinkin, who is known for his beard on the show. "Explain this to me, Carrie! Explain this to me!" he shouted, calling Danes by her Homeland character, Carrie Mathison's name. "It can't just be me! I can't be the only one!"

Danes managed to stop laughing long enough to point out that there are two Carrie's on the poster which seemed to satisfy Colbert. "We cracked it!" she said. Click the video above to watch their funny exchange.