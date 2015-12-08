Watch Claire Danes Perfectly Draw Donald Trump's Hair in Pictionary

We know Claire Danes is great at acting, but can she draw? That question was answered last night when she played Pictionary on with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Danes and the host teamed up against announcer Steve Higgins and In the Heart of the Sea director Ron Howard.

Her first phrase was a tough one: "You're Fired." But the smart lady—she did go to Yale after all—thought fast and perfectly drew a smiley face with Donald Trump hair and a fire. Fallon was able to get it right away.

Meanwhile Howard had a little trouble drawing a periscope for his partner, but he did manage to get the phrase "walking on eggshells" when it was his turn to guess.

For Fallon's turn, he had to draw the action "cartwheel." Danes couldn't quite get it—she said mountaineering at one point—but then managed to guess cartwheel just before the buzzer. And for the win, the Homeland actress and Howard faced off to draw with the word trampoline. They drew identical pictures but Fallon was just a bit quicker at guessing the clue.

