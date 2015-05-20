Watch Christina Aguilera's Impersonations of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and More

After executing a spot-on Britney Spears impersonation on The Tonight Show back in February, Christina Aguilera is once again showing off her powers of immitation in a promotional sketch for The Voice. In the spoof, which imagines pop’s biggest stars auditioning to become the show’s new coach, Aguilera first channels Spears, rocking her infamous schoolgirl uniform, and exclaiming, "Join team Britney, b****" in her Louisiana twang.

She takes the shtick even further, embodying Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Sia, Cher, and Shakira. “On my team, you’re gonna learn how to twerk!” Aguilera joked while wearing a Miley Cyrus “We Can’t Stop”-inspired costume. Then, Aguilera throws on Sia’s enormous wig and just keeps her lips sealed. As Lady Gaga, she is carried to her chair in the red lace frock like the Alexander McQueen one that Gaga wore to the 2008 MTV VMAs. “I have an Oscar for God sake,” she delivered as Cher. And, finally, Aguilera modeled her voice after Shakira’s Latin accent: “I bet you like your coaches like your papis, spicy and Colombian.”

Watch the full video above.

