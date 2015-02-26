Watch as Christina Aguilera Revisits Her Famous SATC Impression

Christina Aguilera is quickly proving herself to be the queen of impressions. The Grammy-winning singer and The Voice coach kicked off this week with her wildly impressive impression of Britney Spears during a visit to The Tonight Show and then on Wednesday night, during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, revisited her famous impression of Kim Cattrall's iconic Sex and the City character, Samantha Jones.

Aguilera, who debuted her spot-on take of the saucy SATC character during the Saturday Night Live hosting stint back in 2004, did it again for host Seth Meyers, who praised it as one of the best impressions he'd seen on the show.

The multi-talented star—who said that doing that SATC sketch was fun and admitted "I was obsessed with that show at the time"—then broke out her pitch-perfect Sam Jones impression.

See Christina Aguilera revisit that hilarious SNL moment—as well as talk about the new season of The Voice and her upcoming stint on Nashville—by watching the video at top. (And, just for a frame of reference, here's the original sketch.)

