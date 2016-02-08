Watch Christina Aguilera Perform “Lady Marmalade” on Lip Sync Battle Alongside Hayden Panettiere

It seems like each week, Lip Sync Battle gets another iconic star to make a guest appearance, and this week’s battle certainly delivers. Thursday night’s show will feature a showdown between Hayden Panettiere and Eva Longoria, and in the first teaser, one major pop star makes an appearance: Christina Aguilera!

Panettiere performs Aguilera’s hit “Lady Marmalade” from Moulin Rouge, getting into character in a red corset, knee-high boots, sparkling jewels, and a teased blonde wig. Aguilera sneaks out behind her, covering her face with a black fan. Wearing a low-cut peplum top, the star’s iconic red lip and blonde tresses take center stage as she adds her incredible voice to the track.

Catch the full performance and Longoria’s rebuttal when the episode airs on Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.