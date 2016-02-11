Watch Christina Aguilera Crash Lip Sync Battle to Help Take Down Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria and Hayden Panettiere went head to head during Thursday's Lip Sync Battle and it was quite a night for the ladies. Both "petite powerhouses," as host LL Cool J called them, brought their A-games as they danced, sashayed, shimmied, and, of course, lip-synced like pros.

Panettiere kicked off the festivities with Blondie's "One Way or Another" (and sat in her opponents lap during her performance) while Longoria showed off her dancing skills to "Low" by Flo Rida. "I didn't know you had it in you!" said Cool J. Watch Longoria get the audience pumped up for "Low" here:

However, the second round was where both ladies brought out their inner divas in order to perform songs by Nicki Minaj and Christina Aguilera. After declaring that "Lip Sync Battle is mine! I'm going to own it!" backstage, Panettiere came down on a swing to perform Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya, and Pink's 2001 hit "Lady Marmalade."

Panettiere channeled Aguilera's music video persona by wearing a satin red corset, black booty shorts, fishnet stockings, and a giant platinum blonde wig and nimbly danced and mouthed the words to the song. But when it came for Aguilera's solo, the singer herself came out to finish the song with Panettiere!

Spike/Viacom

While that was tough act to follow, Longoria had a few tricks up her sleeve—or rather, stuffed into the back of her shorts. To pull off Minaj's "Anaconda" the Telenovela star gave herself a bit of extra enhancement in the rear area and brought new life to the fun song with an energetic routine.

Spike/Viacom

Although it was a tight race, Longoria was ultimately crowned the winner. Watch her and Panettiere's "Lady Marmalade" and "Anaconda" performance in the video at top.