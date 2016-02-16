Watch Christina Aguilera and Will Ferrell Sing and Dance in Tight White Pants

Monday night's Grammys may have featured a nonstop string of electrifying acts and memorable moments, but the awards show wasn't the only entertainment of the night. Over on NBC, Jimmy Fallon continued the musical performances on The Tonight Show—with a little help from Christina Aguilera and Will Ferrell, who donned tight white pants, sported a couple fetching bowl haircuts, and sang and danced to a catchy tune.

Ferrell started things off by singing, "Everybody's talking about my tight pants. I got my tight pants. I got my tight pants on." Aguilera cordially responded with, "Everybody's talking about our tight pants. We got our tight pants. We got our tight pants on."

The dancing couple had a great time until host Fallon came out wearing his own tight pants and bowl cut and attempted to join in. Personalities clashed and after Ferrell and the "Beautiful" singer mentioned that they had just welcomed a new baby Fallon confessed he had shared a magical night with Aguilera nine months ago. The pair then chased off Fallon: "We're the only who get to wear tight pants in this town!" Ferrell told him. Aguilera warned, "Don't mess with the lioness," and launched into an amazing little ditty from The Lion King.

Watch Ferrell, Aguilera, and Fallon sing and dance in the hilarious skit in the video at top.