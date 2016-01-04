Watch Chris Rock's First Hilarious Oscar Promo

He's back! Here's something to cheer you up as you get back to the grind: Funnyman Chris Rock's first promo for the 2016 Oscars has arrived.

Always one to cut to the chase, Rock says in the spot, which aired on Dec. 31, "Much like New Year's Eve it will be a night that ends with a lot of drunk, disappointed people swearing they'll do better next year."

Rock promoted the video on his own Twitter account as well with the caption, "There will always be 3 constants. Death, taxes, and the Oscars. Hope all 3 don't happen to me this year."

There will always be 3 constants. Death, taxes and the Oscars. Hope all 3 don't happen to me this year. #Oscarshttps://t.co/ptczLrVrs1 — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) January 1, 2016

“Chris Rock is truly the MVP of the entertainment industry,” Oscar show producers David Hill and Reginald Hudlin said in a statement when the news of his role was announced last October. “Comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, documentarian—he’s done it all. He’s going to be a phenomenal Oscar host!” The last time Rock hosted the show was in 2005.

The nominations for the 88th Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 14. Watch Rock's first Oscars promo in the video at top and catch the awards show Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.