Watch Chris Martin's Amazing Mick Jagger Impression During "Carpool Karaoke"

James Corden thought he was just going out for a casual afternoon drive on his day off. Little did he know he would be the official transporter of Chris Martin to the Super Bowl in San Francisco, more than 400 miles away. But you know what makes a long boring car ride a lot more fun? "Carpool Karaoke"! Especially when you know all of the words to all the Coldplay songs—well, almost—and can perfectly harmonize with each other. We saw a great sneak peek of the duo earlier this week, but the real deal definitely did not disappoint.

Once Martin convinced Corden to make the trip, they launched right into singing “Adventure of a Lifetime,” “Yellow,” “Hymn for the Weekend,” “Us Against the World,” “Paradise,” and “Viva La Vida." But they managed to get some fun banter in there, too, as well as some amazing impressions provided by Martin and a very incorrect explanation of how American football works (these are two British blokes, remember).

Even though they made a pit stop for some very sugary lemonade, Corden knew he couldn't drive anymore, so they decided to stay at a motel for the night. Dressed in footed pajamas and sleeping caps, they cuddled up for the night in one bed, even though there were two. But things got really weird when they came out of their room the next morning to find their car stolen.

"Dude, I was supposed to be at the Super Bowl," said a frustrated Martin. "Forget that. I've got a 12:30 a.m. show on CBS I've got to get back for, so let's get our priorities straight," said Corden. Luckily, a tandem bicycle just happened to be right in front of them. It's not quite as smooth a ride, but these two totally make "Bicycle Karaoke" work.

Watch Martin's full segment of 'Carpool Karaoke" with Corden in the video above.