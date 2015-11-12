Watch Chris Hemsworth's Lingerie-Clad Wife Elsa Pataky Dance in Sexy Music Video

Alexis Bennett
Nov 12, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

Now we see why Chris Hemsworth is head over heels for his wife, Elsa Pataky. The mother of his three children is the face of Women's Secret, a Spanish lingerie brand, and she has teamed up with company to debut a brand new music video.

Women's Secret released the footage on Wednesday, and the Spanish-born star looks hotter than ever. The 39-year-old will make any twenty-something green with envy as she prances around in lacy undergarments that put her toned frame on full display. 

In addition to Pataky's jaw dropping looks, the Fast and the Furious 7 actress also sings the recorded song for the racy scenes. It's a rendition of "I'm So Excited" by the Pointer Sisters that will make anyone want to dance. See for yourself by clicking on the video above.

