Watch Chris Hemsworth Set Sail in a New Trailer for In The Heart of the Sea

Alexis Bennett
Nov 02, 2015 @ 8:00 pm

The deep blue sea can be a very scary place, but having Chris Hemsworth as captain can make facing the unknown waters a little less terrifying. That is exactly what Hemsworth does in the latest trailer for In the Heart of the Sea. The 32-year-old actor plays Owen Chase, who leads his shipmates and encourages them to be brave as they tackle the harsh waves during an encounter with a life-threatening whale.

The film is set in the 1820s and amidst their battle with the monstrous creature the crew must fight for survival during stormy weather. A twist to the plot in their riveting story inspired Herman Melville to write a novel you may have heard of: Moby Dick.

In the Heart of the Sea will splash into theaters on December 11. Press play at the top to see the action-packed trailer.

