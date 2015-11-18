Watch Chris Hemsworth Kick Some Butt in the First Trailer for The Huntsman: Winter's War

Need a mid-week pick-me-up? Chris Hemsworth is here to help. The first trailer for The Huntsman: Winter's War dropped today, and the Australian hunk looks sexy as per usual throughout the almost three-minute clip, baring his chest and slinging arrows like a badass. But he's not the only one who makes this trailer a must-watch.

The action-packed sneak peek also features Emily Blunt as The Ice Queen and Charzlie Theron as The Evil Queen. Together, the malicious sisters team up to create an unstoppable army that only The Huntsman (Hemsworth) and The Warrior (Jessica Chastain) can defeat. Just another day on the job, right?

Watch the trailer above and mark your calendars–The Huntsman: Winter's War hits theaters April 22, 2016.