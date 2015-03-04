Watch Chris Hemsworth Dumbfound Kate McKinnon in New SNL Promos

Chris Hemsworth is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend and cast member Kate McKinnon is pretty darn excited about it. Of course, who wouldn't be?

In the new promos for the show, McKinnon tries to get the Thor star to do many things—after she can bring herself to stop staring at the mythical comic book god—and starts by asking him to do the famous Dirty Dancing lift. Hemsworth attempts to oblige her but, unfortunately, hasn't seen the movie. It's okay Chris, we forgive you! McKinnon also asks him for what purpose the Australian government created him and if he had anything to do with the impending snowstorm Thor that's headed for the East Coast.

Hemsworth is having a big year: In addition to his recent thriller Blackhat, the highly anticipated Avengers sequel (and return of Thor!), Age of Ultron, hits theaters in May and his whaling adventure film, In the Heart of the Sea, will be out in December.

We're anticipating an entertaining show this weekend as Hemsworth, who will be joined by musical guest Zac Brown Band, seems to be game for anything in the promos. If all else fails, just have him lift weights the whole episode!

