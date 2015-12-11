Watch Chris Hemsworth and Jimmy Fallon Race Sleigh Scooters with Santa Hat Helmets

What's more fun than a sleigh scooter race indoors? A sleigh scooter race with hunky Chris Hemsworth! Jimmy Fallon decided to put the athletic star of In the Heart of the Sea and this week's host of Saturday Night Live to the test on some very festive sleigh scooters. And because it is The Tonight Show, Fallon had to make it into a race.

"We're about to race for the coveted Hemsworth Cup, which I currently have in my possession. It's out of your grasp," he said to Hemsworth. "Here's the deal: Since it's the holidays, today we'll be riding these one-of-a-kind sleigh scooters." The host also pointed out their funny Santa hat adorned large helmets because "any opportunity to make a Hemsworth brother look less attractive, we will take." No such luck Fallon, Hemsworth still looked great.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Are Beyond Adorable at the In the Heart of the Sea Premiere

The rules of the race were simple, except for the many obstacles they would have to face. Each racer would head out the studio door, say hello to Santa Claus, make a left towards the elevator bank and go around the Christmas tree, but they had to be careful of "those two punk kids having a snowball fight," then pass the Ghosts of Hemsworth and Fallon past (which featured both of their amazing headshot from high school), drive by the Ambien carolers singing a mundane "Go, Go, Go," then through a sudden blizzard and finally back&nb

What's more fun than a sleigh scooter race indoors? A sleigh scooter race with hunky Chris Hemsworth! Jimmy Fallon decided to put the athletic star of In the Heart of the Sea and this week's host of Saturday Night Live to the test on some very festive sleigh scooters. And because it is The Tonight Show, Fallon had to make it into a race.

"We're about to race for the coveted Hemsworth Cup, which I currently have in my possession. It's out of your grasp," he said to Hemsworth. "Here's the deal: Since it's the holidays, today we'll be riding these one-of-a-kind sleigh scooters." The host also pointed out their funny Santa hat adorned large helmets because "any opportunity to make a Hemsworth brother look less attractive, we will take." No such luck Fallon, Hemsworth still looked great.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Are Beyond Adorable at the In the Heart of the Sea Premiere

The rules of the race were simple, except for the many obstacles they would have to face. Each racer would head out the studio door, say hello to Santa Claus, make a left towards the elevator bank and go around the Christmas tree, but they had to be careful of "those two punk kids having a snowball fight," then pass the Ghost of Hemsworth past (which featured Hemsworth's amazing headshot from high school), drive by the Ambien carolers singing a mundane "Go, Go, Go," then through a sudden blizzard and finally back into the studio to cross under the mistletoe finish line. Whoever finished first would be named the champion and would have his name appear on the Hemsworth Cup.

RELATED: See Chris Hemsworth's Sweet (and Sexy) Campaign for Tag Heuer

Though the race started off quite close, Hemsworth took a minor detour that may have cost him the cup. To see who finished first watch the clip above.