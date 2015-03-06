Watch Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman Play Musical Beers

What do you get when you take Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Bobby Moynihan, Colin Jost, some mullet wigs, and a touch of alcohol? Well, either you're having a really fun dream, or you watched The Tonight Show on Thursday night. The handsome Aussies, the Saturday Night Live stars, and the talk show host got together to play a round of Musical Beers (think musical Musical Chairs but, you know, with beer)—with the help of Questlove.

McKinnon and Jackman, sadly, got eliminated from the game pretty quickly, and after some confusing rounds, the game eventually came down to Hemsworth and Fallon. The Tonight Show host eventually bested his guests, but then again, with an awesome crew like that assembled on one stage, we're all really the winners here.

