Watch Charlize Theron in the Chilling New Trailer for Dark Places

Gillian Flynn fans, if you've been patiently waiting to get a sneak peek at the Gone Girl author's next film, the time is finally here. The trailer for Dark Places was released today, and if the two-and-a-half minute clip is any indication, this flick is going to be almost as good as its predecessor.

Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nicholas Hoult, and Christina Hendricks all star in the thrilling crime drama, which follows a massacre in Kansas City. And more good news for those of you with DirecTV—Deadline Hollywood reports that from now until the movie's theatrical release on Aug. 6, you can watch Dark Places on demand, right from the comfort of your own home. Watch the exhilarating full trailer above.

