Watch Charlie Puth Talk About Meeting Vanilla Ice Before Showing Off His Amazing Beatboxing Skills

Even though Charlie Puth has become a fast star of the music business with his hits "See You Again" and "Marvin Gaye," not to mention his three Grammy nominations, he still gets a lot of attention for something else: his eyebrows. James Corden pointed this out on The Late Late Show on Monday.

"You have some very, very passionate fans who have started shaving lines in their eyebrows as a tribute to you, but yours isn't a fashion choice, right?" said Corden.

"No, I got bit by a dog when I was 2 years old. A black lab, of all dogs. Really silly," said Puth.

"Are you ever worried that people think you are just doing it so you look a bit like Vanilla Ice?" asked Corden.

"No! You know I actually met Vanilla Ice at New Year's," said Puth.

"Shut the front door," said Corden. "What was he like?"

Puth explained that it took the singer a minute to realize that he was talking to the guy who was getting eyebrow comparisons to him. "He didn't look at you and go, 'Alright stop,'" said Corden, quoting "Ice Ice Baby."

In addition to having strong eyebrow game, Corden revealed that Puth is an amazing beatboxer and asked him to do a little demo with his band leader, Reggie Watts. He did not disappoint. Check out Puth's incredible beatboxing talents in the video above.

Puth's debut album Nine Track Mind came out on Jan. 29.