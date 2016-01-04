Watch Channing Tatum Perform "Let It Go" as Frozen's Elsa in Lip Sync Battle Preview

Now this is a side of Channing Tatum we never thought we'd see. The upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle pits the super talented actor against his equally skilled wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and the Magic Mike XXL star pulls out all the stops to try and take home the win.

For one of his performances, the actor channels his inner Queen Elsa of Arendelle and belts out the tune "Let It Go" from Disney's hit flick Frozen—and it might be the best rendition of the song we've ever seen. His version of the hit comes complete with a reenactment of the movie's famous scene as faux snow falls from up above and people dressed as snowflakes dance around him. Arguably the best part of his incredible show? The priceless look on Dewan Tatum's face.

RELATED: Channing Tatum Shares Photo of Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Daughter Wearing Mermaid Outfits

Watch a clip of Tatum performing "Let It Go" above, and catch Lip Sync Battle when it airs Jan. 7 on Spike at 10 p.m. EST.