Watch Channing Tatum Dress Up as Frozen's Elsa in Lip Sync Battle Trailer

The next episode of Lip Sync Battle looks epic. Aside from pitting super talented husband-and-wife duo Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum against each other, the trailer also teases some very special guests.

In the clip, not only do we see Channing don an impressive Elsa from Frozen costume, but he also takes to the stage as the one and only Beyoncé. Meanwhile, Jenna shows off her impressive dance skills and very toned abs as she performs her competitive numbers. "I just really hope my marriage isn't over after tonight," the actor jokes in the video. "We're a house divided at the moment," his wife responds. "We're going to war."

RELATED: Channing Tatum Shares Photo of Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Daughter Wearing Matching Mermaid Outfits

Watch the preview for the Tatum takeover above, and catch Lip Sync Battle when it airs Jan. 7 on Spike at 10 p.m. EST.