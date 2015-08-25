Watch Cate Blanchett's Stunning Video Campaign for Giorgio Armani's Si Fragrance

Leave it to Cate Blanchett to turn a short video campaign into one of the most impressive short films ripe for an Oscar nomination. The star's latest advertisement for Giorgio Armani's Si Eau de Toilette fragrance showcased such a wide range of emotions, we wouldn't be surprised if the upcoming awards ceremonies decided to include the spot in a category of its very own. Blanchett's video may only be 30 seconds long, but thanks to Bher impressive acting range, the stunning artistic shots, and red carpet-worthy ensemble choices, she perfectly embodies the many dimensions of the scent—from its playful mandarin, blackcurrant, and pear opening, to the sexy amber base. See the video in full above, then head over to giorgioarmani-usa.com to pick up a bottle for $93.

