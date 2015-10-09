Watch Cate Blanchett "Barely Hold It Together" While Reading Amazon Product Reviews

Cate Blanchett showed off her acting skills in a very unique manner when she dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday. Colbert declared the actress, who looked fab in a sheer black blouse with slim-cut trousers and pink reading glasses, the queen of playing characters who are barely holding it together.

The host noted that in her newest film, Truth, Blanchett's character is on the edge of a breakdown the entire movie. She has "a little Xanax, a little white wine throughout the movie," he pointed out and decided to put her to the test by asking her to act out an Amazon product Q&A for a blender as someone who is "barely keeping it together."

Naturally, she did a stellar job of portraying a person who seems to be experiencing some major inner turmoil as she answers questions about a blender that she previously purchased. Watch Blanchett show off her acting skills in the above video.