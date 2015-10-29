Watch the Cast of Our Brand Is Crisis Play a Hilarious Game of Never Have I Ever on Ellen

Our Brand Is Crisis co-stars Sandra Bullock, Anthony Mackie, and BIlly Bob Thornton were put in the hot seat when they visited The Ellen Show to promote their new film, out tomorrow. Host Ellen DeGeneres enlisted them to play one of her favorite games, Never Have I Ever, and it was absolutely hilarious.

DeGeneres, who gamely offered to play along with them, asked the actors everything from "Never have I ever had sex on the beach" to "Never have I ever lied on a talk show," while the contestants held up paddles emblazoned with "I Have" and "I Have Never." Whether or not they were being truthful is suspect, but with DeGeneres as judge, we're going to give them the benefit of the doubt.

RELATED: Sandra Bullock on Her Tough Gal Role in Our Brand Is Crisis

Watch the video above to see how the cast answered all of DeGeneres's probing questions.