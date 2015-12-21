Watch the Cast of Downton Abbey Play a Very Dirty Game of Cards Against Humanity

You've never seen the cast of Downton Abbey quite like this before. Three of the show's regulars sat down for a rousing round of Cards Against Humanity with Entertainment Weekly, and things turned dirty very quickly.

Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, and Allen Leech—who play Lady Mary, Mr. Molesley, and Branson, respectively—all participated in the game, and the video is a must-watch. They had us laughing out loud while answering questions like "What's there a ton of in heaven?" to "What will always get you laid?" and "Why can't I sleep at night?"

But this isn't the first time the Downton Abbey stars have played Cards Against Humanity. Earlier this year, Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore), and Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes) took their turn at the filthy game.

Watch the NSFW video above to find out who wins, and catch the Season 6 premiere of Downton Abbey Jan. 3 on PBS.