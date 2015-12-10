Watch the Cast of Downton Abbey Perform a Scene with American Accents

Let's be honest. A big part of the appeal of the hit series Downton Abbey is hearing the dialogue spoken in beautiful British accents. On Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host pointed this out when he had stars Michelle Dockery Hugh Bonneville, and Allen Leech on as guests. One of the things that makes the show so alluring and seem somewhat like a fairytale to us in the United States is just how plummy all your accents are. We hear that and we think of it as very classy," he said.

But do the accents really make the show better? Well Colbert decided to put this quandary to the test and gave them a real scene from the show to read, but required them to use American accents. "Let's see if we can bring you people down to earth a little bit," he said. Well it definitely worked as the scene about the future of Downton Abbey made Dockery's Lady Mary Crawley sound like a valley girl and Bonneville's Robert Crawley a gruff Disney villain. But nothing topped Leech's sudden feminine voice. The best part was when he said, "Let's just forget about this. Mary, who are you wearing?" And, scene.

Well, we're glad they will be using their real accents when Downton Abbey kicks off its final season on Jan. 3 on PBS. Watch the cast of Downton Abbey do their best American accents in the clip above.