Watch Carrie Underwood Sing Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Singing Carrie Underwood tunes while driving around in your car is great. But you know what's even better? If Carrie Underwood is actually singing along with you! That's what happened to lucky boy James Corden on his latest segment of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show Wednesday. And the two actually sounded amazing together as they belted out harmonies to Underwood's hits, including "Smoke Break," "Jesus Take the Wheel," and "Before He Cheats."

Between songs they also got a little friendly chatting in, like talking about Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, and his hockey career. “I don’t watch it very often,” Corden said. “But what I’ve seen is essentially skating around on very sharp blades, and then having a fight.” “Yup,” she responded. When asked if she worried about his safety she responded, “Did you see his latest fight?" she asked. "He knocked a guy’s tooth out. Yeah, it was pretty hot.”

And then it was time for footwear shopping because as Underwood explained, "Boots are our roots in country music." Corden got very much into them at the store, but then discovered the cowboy hats and a leather vest. He was totally on board until he was told how much it would cost (the vest alone was $2,000)."

Then it was back to the car for a good old-fashioned note-holding contest. Surprisingly, Corden beat Underwood—though because she couldn't stop laughing. Then came the really tough questions. "Is it true that you know every lyric to every Wham! song?" "Oh, yes," she said. Of course the duo then sang "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," which she executed perfectly. "We are awesome," Underwood said. Yes, you are! Watch all of Carpool Karaoke with Underwood and Corden by clicking on the video at top