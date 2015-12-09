Watch Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest Prepare for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Believe it or not, there are only 22 days left of 2015. And while we may be too busy to even think about our New Year’s Eve plans, Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest thankfully have us covered. In a new promotional video for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, the two gleeful stars rock their best celebratory ensembles while revealing what to expect from this year’s showdown.

Underwood rocks a gilded pair of goofy “2016” sunglasses that, she says, “show me the future,” which highlights Seacrest as the evening’s lead host and the country star as one of the night’s top performers. So what else can we look forward to? Jenny McCarthy will join Seacrest for hosting duties in New York City’s Time Square, where performers include Jimmy Buffett (from Brooklyn), Luke Bryan, Demi Lovato, and Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth.

Back in L.A., co-host Fergie will welcome One Direction, 5 Seconds of Summer, Fall Out Boy, Andy Grammer, Ellie Goulding, Elle King, Tove Lo, Rachel Platten, and Walk the Moon to the stage. The best part? “A big surprise we just can’t reveal!” the video’s narrator tells us.

Watch the full promo video above—and catch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.