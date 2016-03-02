Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Sing an Acoustic Version of the Fuller House Theme

If you’ve watched the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, than you already know that one of the best parts of the show is Carly Rae Jepsen’s remake of the original Full House theme song, “Everywhere You Look.” And now, the singer is giving us yet another reason to love her, with this stripped-down version of the song that she performed during On Air with Ryan Seacrest. Using her iPhone as a cheat sheet, Jepsen gets into the groove, giving us an all out acoustic adaption of the ditty—even fitting in a few lyrics that didn’t make it into the TV version.

Accompanied only by a guitar, and wearing an adorable white eyelet blouse, the Emotion singer gets into it, impressing even Seacrest with the especially feel-good rendition. Trust us: You want to watch this.