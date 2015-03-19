Watch Cara Delevingne in the First Trailer for Paper Towns

Meredith Lepore
Mar 19, 2015 @ 11:40 am

The first trailer for Paper Towns starring Cara Delevingne and Nat Wolff has finally arrived! John Green, the author of the novel the film is based on, debuted the trailer on the Today show this morning and, frankly, waiting until July to see this film is going to be hard.

Green also wrote the YA best-seller The Fault in Our Stars, which was made into the tear-jerking film starring Shailene Woodley, but it looks as though we won't be sobbing in the theater quite as much this time. Paper Towns is more of a sensitive comedy about unrequited love and discovery. Delevingne plays Margo Roth Spiegelman, the girl next door and object of Quentin Jacobsen's affection, who recruits Quentin (Wolff) suddenly one night to help her carry out an epic revenge plan on her cheating ex. However, the next morning Margo is missing and Quentin makes it his mission to find her.

"It's a story about all different kinds of love, not just romantic love, but also friendship and how special friendships can be when you're in high school," Green said on Today. "It's much funnier than The Fault in Our Stars, which had some sad parts." (Understatement of the year!)

This is just one of multiple films that Delevingne has in the pipeline. The trailer for the upcoming The Face of an Angel, based on the Amanda Knox story, recently came out and she also stars in the Peter Pan precursor, Pan, with Hugh Jackman and Rooney Mara, this year. In 2016, she'll appear as the Enchantress in Suicide Squad with Will Smith.

Catch Delevingne in Paper Towns when it hits theaters July 24 and watch the new trailer by clicking on the above video.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] The way I figure it, everyone gets a miracle. My miracle was I wound up living across the street from Margo Roth Spiegelman. [MUSIC] She was arguably the most gorgeous creature that god had ever created Margos life was a serious of unbelievably epic adventures Why are you gonna spend the rest of high school pining for this girl As senior year drew to a close Margo and i were practically strangers until this one night what the Shhhhh Margo? I need to borrow your car. What? I have nine things I need to do tonight. Can't you just get your boyfriend to do it? Ex-boyfriend. [MUSIC] My boyfriend has been cheating on me. Revenge plot begins. Not as weird as it looks. [NOISE]. Can't believe you just did that. Take the picture now. Okay now that was fun. I could feel my heart beating in my chest. That is the way you should feel your whole life. Feel who? It's a paper town, paper houses and paper people. Everything is uglier up close. Not you. Are things going to be different in the morning? I really hope so. Margaret always loved mysteries. Maybe she loved them so much she became one. She's gone. When's the last time you saw Margaret? [MUSIC] You were with her, her last night that has to mean something. There's something in Margaret's window. She left little clues like breadcrumbs. I found something I think she's sending you a message. Come find me. [MUSIC] You'll go to the paper towns and you'll never come back. I think I know where she might be. I'm going with you. If she's going I'm definitely going. take a risk. Stop playing it so safe. Maybe that's what shes been trying to tell me the whole time. What can I say we're on a mission. Hey. You love her right? Ya I do. [MUSIC] Everyone gets a miracle. My miracle is Margo Roth Spiegelman. [MUSIC]

