Watch Cara Delevingne in the First Trailer for Paper Towns

The first trailer for Paper Towns starring Cara Delevingne and Nat Wolff has finally arrived! John Green, the author of the novel the film is based on, debuted the trailer on the Today show this morning and, frankly, waiting until July to see this film is going to be hard.

Green also wrote the YA best-seller The Fault in Our Stars, which was made into the tear-jerking film starring Shailene Woodley, but it looks as though we won't be sobbing in the theater quite as much this time. Paper Towns is more of a sensitive comedy about unrequited love and discovery. Delevingne plays Margo Roth Spiegelman, the girl next door and object of Quentin Jacobsen's affection, who recruits Quentin (Wolff) suddenly one night to help her carry out an epic revenge plan on her cheating ex. However, the next morning Margo is missing and Quentin makes it his mission to find her.

"It's a story about all different kinds of love, not just romantic love, but also friendship and how special friendships can be when you're in high school," Green said on Today. "It's much funnier than The Fault in Our Stars, which had some sad parts." (Understatement of the year!)

This is just one of multiple films that Delevingne has in the pipeline. The trailer for the upcoming The Face of an Angel, based on the Amanda Knox story, recently came out and she also stars in the Peter Pan precursor, Pan, with Hugh Jackman and Rooney Mara, this year. In 2016, she'll appear as the Enchantress in Suicide Squad with Will Smith.

Catch Delevingne in Paper Towns when it hits theaters July 24 and watch the new trailer by clicking on the above video.

