Watch Cara Delevingne in the Amanda Knox Movie The Face of an Angel Trailer

And now she acts! Top model Cara Delevingne's acting career is really starting to take off and she can now be seen in the trailer for the upcoming film The Face of An Angel starring Kate Beckinsale.

The film is loosely based on the book Angel Face: Sex, Murder and the Inside Story of Amanda Knox by Barbie Latza Nadeau. It follows a filmmaking team (Beckinsale and co-star Daniel Brühl) who get caught up in the hysteria of a foreign murder case involving female college students in Europe. Delevingne plays a young, spunky tour guide whom the filmmaking team hire to give them the inside look at the youth scene.

Though her modeling career is still red hot, it looks like this acting pursuit is not just a one-time thing. Named as one of Entertainment Weekly's “25 Stars on the Rise in 2015", she has roles in the upcoming adaptation of John Green’s Paper Towns, the Peter Pan precursor, Pan with Hugh Jackman and Rooney Mara and Suicide Squad with Will Smith.

The film will be out in theaters June 30. Watch Delevingne in the trailer by clicking on the picture above.

