Watch Cameron Diaz Chug a Kale Smoothie and Salsa Verde Cocktail in This Tonight Show Game

In her new book Longevity, Cameron Diaz writes about the art and science of growing older and offers health tips for women during the aging process. But during a game of Drinko on The Tonight Show, the actress may have found a new secret to prolonged life: She seemed more energetic than ever after downing her kale smoothie and salsa verde cocktail.

To play the game, participants take turns climbing the “Drinko” stairs and dropping two discs through the drinking board. Below sit cups filled with assorted liquids and the contents of the cups where the discs land must be combined and swallowed by the player. In the first round Diaz ended up with kale smoothie and salsa verde and gleefully gulped it down. "This is like my dream! This is like my best case scenario for me," Diaz said before chugging, and then did a celebratory dance as host Jimmy Fallon cringed. "It's like a salad," he said.

Then came Fallon's turn: He ended up getting salsa verde as well, but had to mix his with prune juice. "I feel like I’m going to get sick, I really do," he said. "What if I do get sick, is there something?” Although he did manage to get the sip down, he said, "So disgusting. ... I don't think I'm ever playing this game again. "

For the final round both players drop a disc each, at the same time, and the person whose disc lands last has to drink the concoction. However, a desperate Fallon dropped his disc ahead of the "go" signal, and so Diaz insisted he drink the limoncello and absinthe mix because he cheated—and the audience agreed. The host managed to swallow this one much more smoothly than the salsa prune juice cocktail. Perhaps Diaz will include some of these recipes in her next book.

Click on the video above to watch Diaz and Fallon play Drinko.