Watch Caitlyn Jenner Laugh It Up (and Get Emotional) in I Am Cait's Season 2 Promo

In 2015 we learned that Caitlyn Jenner sure knows how to make a statement. So is the 66-year-old reality TV star and celebrity LGBTQ spokesperson prepared to continue making headlines? It certainly appears that way. In a new promotional video for season 2 of I Am Cait, Jenner corrals her troop of road trip-loving girls for a Kris Jenner-included journey that seems to take place across America’s deserts and into our homes.

The clip begins with nothing but inspirational moments that find the former Olympic gold medalist enjoying her downtime and bonding with daughters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. We soon see, however, there’s no lack of emotional, tear-filled events. As we learn, season 2 of the documentary-style show will also focus on Jenner’s political points of view, activism, and personal battles. So what’s her goal for the show’s sophomore run?

“There are so many issues in this community that we really need to deal with and to talk about in the future, and that’s what season 2 is. We wanted to go out and meet the people,” Jenner told reporters Thursday at the TCA NBC Universal Cable Day in Pasadena, Calif. “I want to change people’s thinking on this issue. And I am with the greatest group of women you could possible be with. These are smart, intelligent, fun people to be around, and they need to be represented positively out there.”

Watch the full clip above—and catch the premiere of I Am Cait’s second season on March 6 at 9 p.m. ET on E!