Watch the Buzziest Moments from Paris Fashion Week in Under 2 Minutes

The spring 2017 shows at Paris Fashion Week marked many, many firsts: Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut collection for Dior (which, incredibly, included feminist-fueled statements), Pierpaolo Piccioli's for Valentino (strong and ethereal at the same time), Bouchra Jarrar's for Lanvin (Parisian chic), and Anthony Vaccarello's sexy outlook for Saint Laurent. Other standout moments: Kim Kardashian West going makeup-free at Balenciaga, the Louis Vuitton squad of muses in the front row, and Gigi Hadid ruling many a runway. Watch the video, above, to mentally download all the buzziest moments from PFW in under two minutes.
