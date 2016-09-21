Watch the Buzziest Moments of London Fashion Week in Under 2 Minutes

And just like that, London Fashion Week came and went—but not without some major runway moments that deserve a shout-out. The headliner: The debut of Burberry's September Collection, the brand's first-ever shoppable fashion show, which allowed consumers to buy any one of the 250 pieces right off the runway. To help celebrate this first in the brand's 160-year history? A star-studded front row, including Cara Delevingne, Lily James, and Alexa Chung. Other note-worthy happenings: Versus Versace's show (that attracted everyone from Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to Winnie Harlow), Simone Rocha's angelic line-up of white dresses, Mary Katrantzou's glittery kaleidoscopic looks, and so, so much more. Watch everything that happened at London Fashion Week packaged into a neat under-two-minute clip, above.

Show Transcript [MUSIC] [MUSIC]