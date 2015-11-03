Watch Bryan Cranston and Jimmy Fallon Star in a Fake 90s Sitcom While Suspended in Midair

Bryan Cranston is full of surprises. The 59-year-old Breaking Bad star made an appearance on Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where it was revealed that long before he was Walter White, Cranston starred in an early '90s soap opera alongside host, Jimmy Fallon.

"A lot of people don't know this, we actually co-starred in a 1990s show," Fallon began the skit (above).

"Yes it was a soap opera, called Suspended Suspense," Cranston added dramatically. I think the show was ahead of its time as it got canceled after only three episodes."

"I think it is because the director insisted on us being suspended several feet above the ground," Fallon quipped.

"Yes. How can I say this, but the director was kind of a neat freak and he didn't want any shoes to be scuffing up the floor," Cranston elaborated.

Fallon goes on to announce that he found some of the original tapes from the faux-soap opera in the basement of 30 Rock.

"No!" an incredulous Cranston replied with a clap. "That's exciting!"

Fallon then plays not one, but three tapes of the short-lived series in which brothers Garrison and Jamison Goldenweather (Cranston and Fallon, respectively) argue over the inheritance left by their late father, all while suspended several feet above the floor and accidentally touching each other in inappropriate places. See the entire hilarious skit above.