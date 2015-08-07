Watch the Broad City Ladies' All-Out Lip Sync Battle—See What Went Down

Yaaas, queen! Last night the women of Broad City, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, proved that they can truly do anything as they faced off on Lip Sync Battle.

Unlike some of the other battles that have taken place on this show, the actresses are best friends—which means they could use their intimate knowledge of each other to take their opponent down. And that's exactly what Jacobson did with her opening song "The Humpty Dance" by Digital Underground, which is one of Glazer's "sexy songs." "My goal was to psych her out with horny!" Jacobson told host LL Cool J.

Glazer's retaliation? Outkast's "Hey Ya," which had the whole audience clapping as she shook it like a Polaroid picture. Watch the matchup by clicking on the above video.

The next round was clearly going to be tough, but Jacobson brought it home with an emotional performance of the emotional song, "And I'm Telling You" from the musical Dreamgirls (which she described as another of Glazer's bedroom songs).

For Glazer's second time at the microphone, she turned to the classic anthem "It's Raining Men" by The Weather Girls. Complete with a yellow slicker and rain boots as well as some very hot backup dancers. When asked what the song means to her, Glazer replied, "That means that there are men everywhere, just waiting to get scooped up!" she told the host. Watch the final round here:

While it was close, Glazer narrowly managed to beat her co-star. However, it sounds as though she plans to be generous with her brand-new Lip Sync Battle championship belt. "I will both be wearing it and displaying it in our office, so that we can both share it," Glazer said.

Lip Sync Battle airs 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV.

