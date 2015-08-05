Watch the Broad City Girls Go Head-to-Head on Lip Sync Battle

This week's episode of Lip Sync Battle is going to be epic: The hilarious women of Broad City, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, will compete against each other.

Although it will be hard for Jacobson to beat some of her own musical performances from the TV show—remember when she did Lady Gaga's "Edge of Glory" in the nude?—the actress goes all out from the start with a deeply passionate performance of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from the musical Dreamgirls. She nails the emotive Effie White movements down and her sparkly dress is perfection.

As for Glazer, she challenges the ballad with the classic Outkast song, "Hey Ya." It's an interesting move, and with all her spunk, she may be able to pull it off. We are just going to say "Yaaas, Queen" to all of it!

Glazer and Jacobson are the stars and creators of the acclaimed Comedy Central series Broad City, which Amy Poehler also produces. The third season of the hit series will air in 2016. Catch their battle Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV and watch the preview by clicking on the image above.

