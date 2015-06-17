Watch the Britney Spears–Themed Pregnancy Announcement That Still Has Us Laughing

Long gone are the days when expecting parents picked up the phone to tell their loved ones a new baby is on the way. We've seen celebrities confirm pregnancies through clever Instagram posts and during televised award shows (á la Beyoncé), but the stars aren't the only ones who want to share their good news with the world. As huge fans of Britney Spears, this couple felt that it was only right to announce their pregnancy through a YouTube video mash-up of some of the singer's greatest hits. The result? Hilarity.

In the video, the mommy-to-be imitates Spears's moves while lip-syncing to re-imagined lyrics like, "Oops, we're pregnant again, with kid No. 2, we're back in the game." (The soon-to-be dad even chimes in with his own rap lyrics to Iggy Azalea's part on "Pretty Girls.") Watch out, Britney: This hot new mama might be eyeing your spot.

Press play at the top and get ready to laugh.

RELATED: Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea's "Pretty Girls" Music Video Is Here, and It's Out of This World