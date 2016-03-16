Watch Britney Spears Surprise Sister Jamie Lynn with an Emotional Introduction at the Grand Ole Opry

Britney Spears has taken some spectacular stages, but her appearance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night might have been the most emotional. The pop star took a break from her Las Vegas residency to surprise her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, with an adorable introduction on the famed country stage.

The youngest Spears, 24, was in attendance to sing some of her hits, including the emotional single, “How Could I Want More.” But before she could get on stage, her older sister Britney, 34, made a surprise appearance to introduce the singer to the crowd.

“Thanks to the Opry for letting me introduce this beautiful young lady who is my heart and my soul,” she said. “Not only is she beautiful and extremely talented, she’s my little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears!”

The sisters exchanged an emotional hug on stage, along with their older brother Bryan, 38. “I can’t believe that my whole family kept this secret from me,” Jamie Lynn said after wiping away her tears. “I’m so honored to be at the Opry and I’m even more honored to be here with all the people that I love the most.”

The singer echoed the sentiment with an Instagram post after her performance, writing, “Best surprise ever at the most special place ever. So blessed.”

Best surprise ever at the most special place ever. So blessed. Thanks to my family, @britneyspears and thanks to the @opry. A video posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Mar 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Britney also took to social media, posting this behind the scenes shot with brother Bryan before taking the stage. “So proud of our baby sister,” she wrote.

Before we surprised @jamielynnspears tonight!! So proud of our baby sister ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 15, 2016 at 10:24pm PDT

My baby sister 💕 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 16, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Watch the full introduction in the video above to see this supportive family in action.