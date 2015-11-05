Watch Britney Spears and Gina Rodriguez Dance to "Toxic" in the New Jane the Virgin Trailer

We're one step closer to witnessing Britney Spears make her debut on Jane the Virgin! This week The CW released a new trailer of the superstar's upcoming guest appearance, and judging by the preview the episode is packed with laughs, pop music, and choreography.

In the clip, the musical sensation (who confirmed the news of her stint on the show back in August) sings and dances her way around the Marbella Hotel as she takes on the role of playing an exaggeratedly animated version of herself.

Jane, Gina Rodriguez's character, can't contain her excitement when she runs into the artist and Spears reciprocates her energy by politely inviting Jane to dance with her. The two then break out into a fully choreographed routine with "Toxic" as the soundtrack.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until Monday, Nov. 9, at 9 p.m. ET to see how the scene plays out on The CW. Watch the full trailer by clicking on the video above.