Watch the Bring It On Cast Reunite 15 Years After the Movie's Debut

It's hard to believe that 15 years have passed since the unforgettable high school movie Bring It On taught us how to properly do spirit fingers. And members of the Clovers and the Toros once again came together to celebrate the film: Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford gathered for Entertainment Weekly's special 25th anniversary reunions issue (on newsstands today), and the Today show got the behind-the-scenes scoop on what each star thought about the spirited movie.

The foursome all agreed that none of them expected the movie to be such a hit. Dunst explained, "I think they were expecting some Arnold Schwarzenegger movie to be No. 1." Bring It On went on to debut in the top spot at the box office, and earn more than $90 million.

Not only did the film score big bucks, but the social impact was undeniable. In addition to the unforgettable lines, the movie touched on important issues like class, race, and homophobia.

Find out more of the cast's thoughts about the film in the above video, and see their reunion photos in Entertainment Weekly's special 25th anniversary issue.